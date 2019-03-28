Home

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
14:15
St Margaret's Church
Sibsey, Lincs
Audry Coulter Notice
COULTER Audry Olive Died peacefully
in Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
on 18 March 2019,
aged 85.
Beloved widow of John,
dearly loved mother of Sarah and Bridget, mother-in-law
of Tim and Steve and grandmother of Annabel, Thomas and Charlotte.
A service of thanksgiving
will be held at St Margaret's Church, Sibsey, Lincs on
4th April at 2.15pm.
No flowers please,
but donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Carr F/S, 2 Spilsby Road,
Boston, PE21 9DA.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 28, 2019
