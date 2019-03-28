|
|
|
COULTER Audry Olive Died peacefully
in Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
on 18 March 2019,
aged 85.
Beloved widow of John,
dearly loved mother of Sarah and Bridget, mother-in-law
of Tim and Steve and grandmother of Annabel, Thomas and Charlotte.
A service of thanksgiving
will be held at St Margaret's Church, Sibsey, Lincs on
4th April at 2.15pm.
No flowers please,
but donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Carr F/S, 2 Spilsby Road,
Boston, PE21 9DA.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More