Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Baker

Notice Condolences

Audrey Baker Notice
BAKER Audrey Elizabeth Passed away on September 14th.
Adored Wife of the late Fred, a kind and wonderful Mam to Yvonne and Jeff,
a proud and special Mamar
and Great Mamar.
Forever Loved.
The funeral will take place at
Sage Cross Methodist Church on Wednesday 2nd October at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Loughborough.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are for Marie Curie.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.