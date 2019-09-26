|
BAKER Audrey Elizabeth Passed away on September 14th.
Adored Wife of the late Fred, a kind and wonderful Mam to Yvonne and Jeff,
a proud and special Mamar
and Great Mamar.
Forever Loved.
The funeral will take place at
Sage Cross Methodist Church on Wednesday 2nd October at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Loughborough.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are for Marie Curie.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 26, 2019