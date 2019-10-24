|
|
|
Beadell Arthur Passed away peacefully on
14th October 2019 aged 95 years. Husband of the late Jessie,
Dad to John and Margaret,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for the benefit of Derbyshire, Leicestershire and
Rutland Air Ambulance may be placed in the donation box at the service
or handed to the family.
All enquiries please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
33 Scalford Road, Melton
Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 24, 2019