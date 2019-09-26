Home

Williamson Anthony Alan
"Tony The Tiler" Passed away peacefully
at Leicester Royal Infirmary on
17th September 2019,
aged 68 years.

Loving husband to Lesley.

Funeral Service & Interment at
The Willows Natural Burial Ground,
South Croxton on Wednesday
2nd October 2019 at 11:00am.

Family flowers only please;
Donations made payable to
"Alzheimer's Society" or "DLRAA"
may be sent to Shane Mousley &
Son Independent Funeral Directors,
Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 26, 2019
