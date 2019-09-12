|
TOWNEND Anthony Raymond
(Tony/Ant) Passed away peacefully on
Friday 30th August 2019,
surrounded by his loving family.
A Thanksgiving Service for his life will take place at All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired are for Rainbows Hospice and
may be placed in the collection box
or given to the family.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 12, 2019