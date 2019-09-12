Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Townend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Townend

Notice Condolences

Anthony Townend Notice
TOWNEND Anthony Raymond
(Tony/Ant) Passed away peacefully on
Friday 30th August 2019,
surrounded by his loving family.
A Thanksgiving Service for his life will take place at All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired are for Rainbows Hospice and
may be placed in the collection box
or given to the family.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.