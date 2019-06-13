|
Bailey Anthony Lawrence
'Tony' Passed away peacefully
on 31st May 2019,
aged 75 years.
Devoted Husband to Jenny,
loving Father of Trina and Grandad
of Mica, Kai And Bradley.
Funeral service and cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 20th June 2019 at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please;
donations made payable to
'Parkinson's UK' may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road,
LE13 1TB
Tel. 01664 561400
Published in Melton Times on June 13, 2019
