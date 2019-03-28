|
|
|
ANTILL Ann
(Betty) Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 16th March,
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Keith.
Loving Mum to Chris and Simon .
Also a very dear Mother in law,
Gran and Great Gran.
A Service to Celebrate Betty's life will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April at 3.30pm.
Flowers are most welcome.
Donations for Alzheimer's Society,
if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family .
All enquiries
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More