Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00
St Mary & St Peter's Church
Ludford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alison Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Walker

Notice Condolences

Alison Walker Notice
Walker Alison May Aged 82 years of Ludford, peacefully past away on 20th October, 2019.
Much loved wife of Terry. Dearly loved mum of Andrew. Loved and missed by all the family and friends.
A service in Memory of her life will be held at St Mary & St Peter's Church, Ludford on Friday 1st November at 10:00am followed by burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care and/or
St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent
to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.