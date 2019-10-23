|
|
|
Walker Alison May Aged 82 years of Ludford, peacefully past away on 20th October, 2019.
Much loved wife of Terry. Dearly loved mum of Andrew. Loved and missed by all the family and friends.
A service in Memory of her life will be held at St Mary & St Peter's Church, Ludford on Friday 1st November at 10:00am followed by burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care and/or
St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent
to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 23, 2019