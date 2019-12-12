|
|
|
Stagg Alan Peter Passed away peacefully at
The Amwell Care Home, on
Monday 2nd December 2019
aged 79 years.
A much loved Brother to Pat,
a dear Brother-in-Law to Rob
and a very proud Uncle.
Funeral Service at
St. Bartholomew's Church, Quorn on
Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 2:00pm followed by cremation at Loughborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations made payable to "Parkinson's UK" would be gratefully received and may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB, Tel; 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 12, 2019