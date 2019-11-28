|
|
|
KILBY Alan William Passed away
on 19th November,
aged 73 years.
Dearly loved husband to Judy,
loving father to Martin and
the late Sarah, and
devoted Grandad to Sam.
The funeral service will take place
at Loughborough Crematorium
on Thursday 5th December
at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for the
benefit of British Heart Foundation
may be placed in the donation box
at the service or handed to the family.
All enquiries to
Co-opertive Funeralcare,
33 Scalford Road, Melton
Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 28, 2019