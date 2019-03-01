|
|
|
WALLS William (Bill) Peacefully, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, on February 18, 2019. Loving husband of the late Margaret and father of the late Patricia, beloved father of Christine, sons-in-law Bill and Andy, a grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Our heartfelt thanks to the community of Stonehaven for your support in maintaining dad's independence over the past few years. Friends, neighbours and community, especially Alix in his final hours, Sheila and Eileen, Bob, Gillian and family Michie's Pharmacy and A & I Taxis. Service at Dunnottar Parish Church, on Friday, March 8, 12 noon, followed by interment at Fetteresso Cemetery. All welcome.
Published in Mearns Leader on Mar. 1, 2019
