RAE Mary (Stonehaven)
Peacefully, at Burnside Nursing Home, Laurencekirk on Saturday, October 12, 2019, Mary (Mame), (nee Cormack), beloved wife of the late Crawford, devoted mum to Martin and Siubhan, much loved mother-in-law to Lorna and Len and greatly adored grandma to Jordan, Joshua, Brooke, Daniel and George.
Mary will be sorely missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service at Baldarroch Crematorium, Crathes on Thursday, October 24, at 2.30 pm, to which family and friends are most welcome to attend. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, will be gratefully accepted at the crematorium for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Mearns Leader on Oct. 18, 2019
