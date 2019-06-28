|
GRAHAM Mary (Stonehaven)
Peacefully, at Kincardine Community Hospital, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, Mae Graham, aged 79 years, dearly loved wife of Bob, mum of Carol and Vickie and grandma of Gemma, Shelley, Isla, Gregor, Betty and Aeryn, beloved sister , aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service in Dunnottar Parish Church, on Friday, June 28, at 1 pm, interment thereafter in Fetteresso Cemetery. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu if desired, will be gratefully accepted at the church for the staff of Kincardine Community Hospital.
Published in Mearns Leader on June 28, 2019