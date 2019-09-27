|
BORTHWICK Mary Anne King (known as Anne) Beloved wife of Laurence, mother to Rob and Neil and gran to Rose, Lachlan and Laurie. Passed away peacefully, at Kincardine Community Hospital, on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Funeral service to take place at Baldarroch Crematorium, Crathes, AB31 5JL, on Friday, October 4, at 11.30 am, all friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the chapel exit for Macmillan Cancer Support or via their website.
Published in Mearns Leader on Sept. 27, 2019