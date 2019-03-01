Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00
Dunnottar Parish Church
Interment
Following Services
Dunnottar Church Yard
George Mathieson CHRISTIE Notice
CHRISTIE George Mathieson Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, aged 78 years, at Havencourt Care Home, Stonehaven, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, a dearly loved dad of Jacqueline and Angela. Funeral service to be held at Dunnottar Parish Church, on Friday, March 1,
at 12 noon, interment thereafter at Dunnottar Church Yard, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The British Lung Foundation at the church door.
He will be sadly missed by many.
Published in Mearns Leader on Mar. 1, 2019
