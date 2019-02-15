|
STILL Elizabeth (Betty) (Newtonhill)
Peacefully, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, on February 7, 2019, Elizabeth (Betty) Still, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late George, loved mother of Keith, Ian and Andrew and loving grandmother of Harry, Erin, Katya, Fiona, Gavin and Megan. Celebration of Betty's life to be held at East Chapel Aberdeen Crematorium, on Monday, February 18, at 1 pm. All friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Mearns Leader on Feb. 15, 2019
