Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00
Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Wyn Lowry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wyn Lowry

Notice Condolences

Wyn Lowry Notice
LOWRY Wyn Passed peacefully away on 21st June 2019, aged 100 years.
Beloved wife of the late Norman and
a much loved mum, gran, great gran and special friend to many.
Funeral Service to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations for The Rainbow Children's Hospice may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Please wear bright colours to reflect Wyn's personality. Thank You.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.