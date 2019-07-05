|
|
|
LOWRY Wyn Passed peacefully away on 21st June 2019, aged 100 years.
Beloved wife of the late Norman and
a much loved mum, gran, great gran and special friend to many.
Funeral Service to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations for The Rainbow Children's Hospice may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Please wear bright colours to reflect Wyn's personality. Thank You.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 5, 2019