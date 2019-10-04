|
|
|
TORR Victor On 20th September 2019, peacefully aged 82 years at
St Oswald's Hospital, Ashbourne surrounded by his family.
The beloved husband of Margaret
and a much loved dad, grandad,
great grandad and brother.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Wirksworth on Wednesday October 9th at 1-00pm prior to interment
at Steeple Arch Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Cancer Research UK
and Parkinson's UK may be sent to
R & K Jepson, Middleton House,
22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth,
DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 4, 2019