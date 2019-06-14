|
TURNER Vera Peacefully at her home in Matlock on 25th May 2019, aged 95 years.
Much loved and adored wife of Les.
Funeral Service to be held at
Our Lady & St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Matlock, on Wednesday 19th June at 11.00am prior to cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations if desired for the
Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place. Matlock. DE4 3BU. Special thanks to all at Group Surgery, District Nurses, carers and neighbours who have all been a wonderful support.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 14, 2019
