Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Turner

Notice Condolences

Vera Turner Notice
TURNER Vera Peacefully at her home in Matlock on 25th May 2019, aged 95 years.
Much loved and adored wife of Les.
Funeral Service to be held at
Our Lady & St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Matlock, on Wednesday 19th June at 11.00am prior to cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations if desired for the
Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place. Matlock. DE4 3BU. Special thanks to all at Group Surgery, District Nurses, carers and neighbours who have all been a wonderful support.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.