Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Vera Fawley

Notice Condolences

Vera Fawley Notice
FAWLEY Vera On December 5th 2019, peacefully aged 93 years
of Underhall and formerly
of South Darley.
The beloved wife of the late Alan,
much loved mother of Marjorie, Valerie, Christine and Hilary and a
very dear mother in law,
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service at Darley Dale Methodist Church on Friday December 20th at 12-30pm prior to interment
at Darley Dale Cemetery.
Flowers or donations for DLRAA
(Air Ambulance) may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019
