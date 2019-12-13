|
|
|
WILKINSON Terry On 1st December 2019
at The Royal Derby Hospital, aged 78, of Wirksworth.
Beloved husband of Pam,
father of Shelly, Paul and Ricky and a loving grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick on Friday 20th December at 4.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for The Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) and may be sent to R & K Jepson, Middleton House,
22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth,
DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019