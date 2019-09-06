Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:45
St Mary's Church, Wirksworth
GREATOREX Sylvia On August 26th 2019, peacefully at
The Royal Derby Hospital aged 93 years of Wirksworth.
The beloved wife of the late
George Henry, much loved mother of Selwyn and daughter in law Christabel and loving nanna of Andrew,
Lisa, Daisy and Holly.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Wirksworth on Tuesday September 10th at 10-45am prior to interment at Steeple Arch Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to R & K Jepson, Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Sept. 6, 2019
