Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00
All Saints' Church
Matlock
URQUHART Stuart Alexander Of Matlock, passed away
peacefully at Ashgate
Hospice on 15th August 2019,
aged 69 years.
Loving husband of Susan,
much loved dad of Emma, Zoe and Stuart, adoring grandad of Florence.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints' Church, Matlock on
Thursday 5th September at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Ashgate Hospice may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Aug. 30, 2019
