Sheila Burton

Sheila Burton Notice
BURTON Sheila May Of Matlock, passed away at home, after a short illness on 13th May 2019, aged 85 years.

Beloved wife of the late Kenneth,
loving mother of David, mother-in-law of Ruth and dearly loved grandma of Rebecca and Rachel.

She was a former Mayor of Matlock Town Council and a great friend to many, sadly missed.

Funeral Service to be held at
St. Giles Church, Matlock on
Thursday 6th June at 11.30am.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, for
The Harrison Almshouses will be very welcome and may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on May 31, 2019
