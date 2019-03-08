|
RENNIE Ruth Tullis
nee Cochran Passed away peacefully,
aged 106 years at Presentation Sisters Care Centre
on 22nd February 2019.
She lived her long and adventurous life with faith, courage and kindness.
She will be lovingly remembered by her family, three sons and a daughter (one son pre-deceased her in 1973), twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews and friends over the world. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Wirksworth on Tuesday 12th March at 12 noon followed by a celebration of her life at St Mary's Parish Rooms. Family flowers only please, donations for the Presentation Sisters Care Centre and St Mary's Church, Wirksworth may be sent to R & K Jepson, Middleton House,
22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth,
DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 8, 2019
