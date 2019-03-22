Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. Jones & Son
Main Road
Ashbourne, Derbyshire DE6 3DA
01335 360319
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth De Nobriga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth De Nobriga

Notice Condolences

Ruth De Nobriga Notice
De Nobriga (nee Bailey)
Ruth Passed away peacefully at
Ashbourne Lodge Care Home
on 15th March 2019, aged 67 years.
A much loved Mum, Grandma,
Sister and Sister in Law.
Also beloved by her many friends.
Funeral on Tuesday 2nd April.
Service in the Main Chapel at Markeaton Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be given for Cancer Research UK and Christ Church, Hulland PCC.
Enquiries to W Jones & Son, Funeral Directors. Telephone 01335 360319.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.