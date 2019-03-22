|
De Nobriga (nee Bailey)
Ruth Passed away peacefully at
Ashbourne Lodge Care Home
on 15th March 2019, aged 67 years.
A much loved Mum, Grandma,
Sister and Sister in Law.
Also beloved by her many friends.
Funeral on Tuesday 2nd April.
Service in the Main Chapel at Markeaton Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be given for Cancer Research UK and Christ Church, Hulland PCC.
Enquiries to W Jones & Son, Funeral Directors. Telephone 01335 360319.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 22, 2019
