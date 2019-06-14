Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00
St. Giles Church
Matlock
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Wagstaffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Wagstaffe

Notice Condolences

Roy Wagstaffe Notice
WAGSTAFFE Roy Passed peacefully away on 3rd June 2019 at Valley Lodge Care Home, aged 85 years,
of Matlock.
Much loved husband of Muriel, dear dad of Ian and the late Helene and a loving grandad and great grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at St. Giles Church, Matlock on Thursday 20th June at 12 noon prior to cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Flowers or donations for The may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.