WAGSTAFFE Roy Passed peacefully away on 3rd June 2019 at Valley Lodge Care Home, aged 85 years,
of Matlock.
Much loved husband of Muriel, dear dad of Ian and the late Helene and a loving grandad and great grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at St. Giles Church, Matlock on Thursday 20th June at 12 noon prior to cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Flowers or donations for The may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 14, 2019
