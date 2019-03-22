|
|
|
KEY Roy Of Matlock and Belper, passed away
on the 10th March 2019 aged 87 years.
Loving husband to Joan.
Much loved father and father in law.
Beloved grandad and great grandad, cherished brother and uncle.
Roy's funeral service will be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given at the service for Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 1 Brookside, Belper,
DE56 1UR. Tel: 01773 820201.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More