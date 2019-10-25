|
|
|
CORFIELD Richard Anthony
'Korky' On 9th October 2019,
Korky of Winster passed away suddenly at home aged 54 years.
Beloved son of Roland and Janet,
loving brother of Lee & and
a dear brother in law of Andy.
He will be greatly missed by all his family, dogs, ship mates and friends.
Funeral service at St. John's Church, Winster on Friday 25th October 2019
at 10.30am followed by refreshments at The Miners Standard, Winster.
No dress code is required,
family flowers only please and donations in memory of Korky
for Local Dog Charities and
The Veterans Charity
may be given at Church or sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU Tel; 01629 582470 www.greatorexfunerals.co.uk
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 25, 2019