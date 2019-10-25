Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30
St. John's Church
Winster
Richard Corfield Notice
CORFIELD Richard Anthony
'Korky' On 9th October 2019,
Korky of Winster passed away suddenly at home aged 54 years.
Beloved son of Roland and Janet,
loving brother of Lee & and
a dear brother in law of Andy.
He will be greatly missed by all his family, dogs, ship mates and friends.
Funeral service at St. John's Church, Winster on Friday 25th October 2019
at 10.30am followed by refreshments at The Miners Standard, Winster.
No dress code is required,
family flowers only please and donations in memory of Korky
for Local Dog Charities and
The Veterans Charity
may be given at Church or sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU Tel; 01629 582470 www.greatorexfunerals.co.uk
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 25, 2019
