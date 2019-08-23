|
|
|
WILSON Philip Of Matlock, peacefully at home after a long illness on 10th August 2019
aged 76 years.
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on Friday
30th August 2019 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Aug. 23, 2019