BRAILSFORD Muriel Audrey
(née Henshaw) Peacefully on 8th October 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83 years, of Matlock. Beloved wife of the late Ken,
much loved mum of
Geoff and Heather, mother in law
to Wendy and Steve
and grandma of Gregor.
The funeral has taken place.
Donations in memory of Muriel will benefit Ashbourne Animal Welfare (The Ark) and Helen's Trust.
Any donations may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock.
DE4 3BU
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 18, 2019