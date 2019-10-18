Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Brailsford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Brailsford

Notice Condolences

Muriel Brailsford Notice
BRAILSFORD Muriel Audrey
(née Henshaw) Peacefully on 8th October 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83 years, of Matlock. Beloved wife of the late Ken,
much loved mum of
Geoff and Heather, mother in law
to Wendy and Steve
and grandma of Gregor.
The funeral has taken place.
Donations in memory of Muriel will benefit Ashbourne Animal Welfare (The Ark) and Helen's Trust.
Any donations may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock.
DE4 3BU
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.