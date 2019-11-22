Home

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:30
Holy Trinity Church
Middleton
WILSON Michael Arthur 'Mickey' of Wirksworth,
suddenly at the
Royal Derby Hospital
on 24th October 2019,
aged 54 years.
Loving son of the late Ron and Betty, beloved brother of Lynn, Julie,
Angela and the late Elaine
and a much loved uncle.
Funeral service to be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Middleton on Thursday 28th November at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for the
British Heart Foundation may be
sent to: R & K Jepson,
Middleton House,
22 Coldwell Street,
Wirksworth,
Derbyshire, DE4 4FB
Reunited with Mum, Dad
and sister Elaine.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019
