HICKMAN Mavis Of Wirksworth,
passed away peacefully at The Royal Hospital Chesterfield on September 25th 2019 aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Glynne, a much loved mum, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt and good friend of many.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church Crich on Thursday October 17th at
12-00 noon followed by burial
at Crich Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu if desired made payable to Chesterfield Royal Hospital Charitable Trust Fund can be sent to
Joseph Allen and Sons, 17 Field Lane, Belper. Tel 01773827049.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 11, 2019