|
|
|
WHEELDON Mary On 3rd June 2019 at
Valley Lodge Care Home,
aged 95 years, of Matlock.
Beloved wife of the late Colin,
much loved mother of John,
Peter and Anji and a dear
grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK may be sent
to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 14, 2019
Read More