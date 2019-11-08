|
GREGORY Mary Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on 21st October 2019,
aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Lionel,
loving mum of David, Linda, Tony and Michael, much loved grandma and great grandma and dear friend to Claude Turner.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Cromford on
Wednesday 13th November at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support and
The British Red Cross may be sent to
R & K Jepson, Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019