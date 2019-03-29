Slater Maria Angela Of Mercia Marina, Willington, Derbyshire passed away at the age of 61.

Born in Sheffield, she moved to Bonsall and later settled in Matlock for the majority of her life before moving

onto a canal boat at Mercia Marina upon retirement.

Initially a care worker, Maria graduated to Domiciliary Service Organiser at Derbyshire County Council where she ran numerous care teams over the years. Loving nothing more than caring for others, Maria also enjoyed time with the motorcycle gang and life on the boat.

Maria leaves behind her husband Peter, son Terry and granddaughter Issi-Iyak.

Maria requested that her body be donated to Medical Science at University of Sheffield.

A Celebration of Life will be held at

The Hurt Arms in Ambergate from 17.00-21.00 on Sunday 21.04.2019.

Donations in memory of Maria will go to Macmillan Cancer Support