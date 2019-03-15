|
|
|
FEARN Margie
(Nee Osborne) On March 5th 2019, peacefully at
Princess Alexandra Hospital,
Harlow aged 85 years.
The beloved wife of Brian,
former Chairman of Derby County F.C. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Wirksworth on Wednesday 20th March at 12noon prior to interment
at Steeple Arch Cemetery.
Flowers or donations for
The London Clinic (cheques payable to R & K Jepson Charities Account)
may be sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 15, 2019
