PENNINGTON Margaret Passed peacefully away on 16th July 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78 years, of Darley Dale.
Much loved wife of John, mum of Mark and Karen, mum in law of Louise and Craig and nan of Hughie and Harvie.
Funeral service to take place at Youlgrave Methodist Church on Thursday 8th August at 11.30am
prior to committal at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the MS Society may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place.
Matlock. DE4 3BU
Forever in our hearts
Published in Matlock Mercury on Aug. 2, 2019