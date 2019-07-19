|
|
|
SYDDALL Maggie Peacefully at her home in Lea on 8th July 2019, aged 57.
Much loved wife of Ian and mum of Daniel and Katie.
A ceremony celebrating Maggie's life will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick on Friday 26th July at 3.00pm and also afterwards
at The White Hart, Moorwood Moor from 5pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers are
being received for Ashgate Hospice & Ashbourne Animal Welfare
which may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 19, 2019