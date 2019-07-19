Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
15:00
Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium
Swanwick
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
17:00
The White Hart
Moorwood Moor
Maggie Syddall Notice
SYDDALL Maggie Peacefully at her home in Lea on 8th July 2019, aged 57.
Much loved wife of Ian and mum of Daniel and Katie.
A ceremony celebrating Maggie's life will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick on Friday 26th July at 3.00pm and also afterwards
at The White Hart, Moorwood Moor from 5pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers are
being received for Ashgate Hospice & Ashbourne Animal Welfare
which may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 19, 2019
