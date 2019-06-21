|
|
|
BROCKLEHURST Ken Of Wirksworth formerly Ashleyhay, passed away at home on 7th June 2019,
aged 77 years.
Loving husband of the late Pat,
beloved partner of Sue and a much loved dad of Andrew and Gary,
father in law of Debbie and Donna,
grandad of Kelly, Rebecca, Sarah, Daniel, Sophie, Georgina and Benjamin.
Funeral service to be held at
Markeaton Crematorium
(Main Chapel)
on Friday 21st June at 2.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to R & K Jepson, Middleton House,
22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth,
DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 21, 2019
Read More