|
|
|
WHYSALL Kathleen On 6th December 2019 Kathleen of Tansley
passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 84 years. Beloved wife of
the late Fred, loving mum of Lynn, Janice, James & Andrea and a dearly loved mother in law, grandma,
gran-gran, sister, auntie and friend.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Tansley on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 3.15pm followed by cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please and donations for The DRLAA (Air Ambulance) may be given at Church
or sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons
Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place,
Matlock, DE4 3BU www.greatorexfunerals.co.uk
Published in Matlock Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019