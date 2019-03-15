|
Bonsall Kathleen Mary Passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold Stone and the late George Bonsall.
Loving mother of Audrey and Colin, grandmother of three and
great-grandmother of six.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 14th March 2019 at 11am, Tansley Holy Trinity Church,
followed by committal at
Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm. Enquiries to J R Hoult & Grandson,
The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road,
North Wingfield, Chesterfield,
S42 5LF, Tel. 01246 851194
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 15, 2019
