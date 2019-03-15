Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Bonsall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Bonsall

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Bonsall Notice
Bonsall Kathleen Mary Passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold Stone and the late George Bonsall.
Loving mother of Audrey and Colin, grandmother of three and
great-grandmother of six.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 14th March 2019 at 11am, Tansley Holy Trinity Church,
followed by committal at
Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm. Enquiries to J R Hoult & Grandson,
The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road,
North Wingfield, Chesterfield,
S42 5LF, Tel. 01246 851194
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.