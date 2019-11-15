|
PLATTS Joyce Doris Died peacefully on Monday
4th November 2019, aged 91 years.
Devoted wife of the late George Platts, much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend.
Funeral service to be held at
Trent Valley Crematorium,
Aston-on-Trent, Derbyshire on
Friday 22nd November 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, are invited for the RNLI (Matlock and Bakewell Branch) these may be given at the service or sent
c/o G. E. Simnett & Family Funeral Directors Ltd 65 High Street, Chellaston Derby DE73 6TB
Tel: 01332 690211.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019