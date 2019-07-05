Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00
Holy Trinity Church
Tansley
LEANEY Joyce Of Tansley, passed away peacefully, after a long illness at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on 23rd June 2019 aged 87 years. Beloved Wife of the late Bill,
loving Mum of David and Stewart, Grandma of Gareth, Ben and Jenna, Great Grandma of Ella and Blake and Mother in law of Gwynne and Melanie. Funeral service to be held at Holy Trinity Church Tansley on Monday 15th July at 12 noon prior to interment in Tansley Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in memory of Joyce for
The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 5, 2019
