BENNETT Joy Passed peacefully away on 5th June 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83 years of Matlock. Beloved wife of the late Alan. Much loved mum of Andrew and James. Funeral Service to be held at
St. Giles Church, Matlock on Wednesday 26th June at 11.00am
prior to cremation at Amber Valley
Memorial Park & Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations for The British Heart Foundation may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 14, 2019
