Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
15:00
The Gate Inn
The Knoll, Tansley
John Wilde Notice
Wilde John Anthony Of Chatsworth Lodge Residential Home, Chesterfield, formerly of Darley House Estate, Matlock. John passed away peacefully at Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, after many years of illness which he suffered bravely, on June 23rd, aged 69.
Much loved husband of Pam, father of Robert, Andrew, Jamin, John and Roxy and brother to David and Sharon.
A memorial celebration honouring John will be held on Thursday August 29th at 3 p.m at The Gate Inn, The Knoll, Tansley DE4 5FN.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 26, 2019
