|
|
|
PITMAN John Formerly of Whatstandwell passed away peacefully on 18th October 2019 aged 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean and a much loved and sadly missed uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th November at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of John for Macmillan Cancer Support
may be given at the service or sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019