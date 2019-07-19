|
|
|
KIRWAN John Francis On Sunday, 7th July, at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, John Francis Kirwan of
Edge Road, Matlock.
Funeral Service to be held at
Our Lady & St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Matlock on Thursday 25th July at 12 noon prior to interment in
St. Giles Churchyard, Matlock.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
The Council for the Protection of
Rural England may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock.
DE4 3BU
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 19, 2019